John "Jack" Koontz, age 88, of Olympia Fields, IL, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta Koontz, nee Hickey. Loving father of John (Janet) Koontz, Mike (Caroline) Koontz, Dan (Stacey) Koontz and Kevin (Colleen) Koontz. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Elizabeth, Lauren, Matt, Ethan, Dillon, Madison, Wally, Nick and Lexi. Preceded in death by siblings Jane Metcalf and Thomas (Bonnie) Koontz. Jack is a Korean War Coast Guard Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery-Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019