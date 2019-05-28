Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
For more information about
John Koontz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Koontz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Koontz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Koontz Obituary
John "Jack" Koontz, age 88, of Olympia Fields, IL, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta Koontz, nee Hickey. Loving father of John (Janet) Koontz, Mike (Caroline) Koontz, Dan (Stacey) Koontz and Kevin (Colleen) Koontz. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Elizabeth, Lauren, Matt, Ethan, Dillon, Madison, Wally, Nick and Lexi. Preceded in death by siblings Jane Metcalf and Thomas (Bonnie) Koontz. Jack is a Korean War Coast Guard Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery-Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Download Now