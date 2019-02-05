|
John Kryda, age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.Funeral Prayers will be said on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.To view directions and sign John's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019