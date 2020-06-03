John L. Bernardi, 73, of Norridge and Door County, died of COVID-19 complications on 22 May 2020. John and his wife Judith Dunne Bernardi were together for 59 years; she survives him with a heart that hurts in ways she cannot express.
He is also survived by his sister Andrea (Ronald) Greco, sister-in-law Merrie Kathleen (the late Steve) Carlson, and nieces and nephews Richard Eugene (Season) Bernardi, Ryan Patrick Dunne, Katharine Dunne (Branden) Jung and Jessica Katelyn Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Cecilia Bernardi, his brother Eugene Richard (Robin) Bernardi and his brother-in-law Patrick Michael (Mary Beth) Dunne. He is fondly remembered by classmates from St. John Bosco School and St. Patrick High School and by friends from his Riis Park neighborhood.
John's professional life as a consulting engineer spanned over 40 years. It was spent in Urban and Transportation Planning and he earned the qualifications required to address Environmental concerns. His memberships included ITE, NSPE, ISPE and ASCE.
John was the highly skilled first baseman for the Brewers softball team at Wilson Park for nearly 25 years and he enjoyed golfing; he was a voracious reader and a talented and avid chef. John was justifiably proud of obtaining his private pilot license and, above all other Chicago teams, he was a lifelong White Sox fan. John was taught to enjoy an occasional Rob Roy by his late father-in-law, J. Patrick Dunne, and he formed an exceptionally close bond with his late mother-in-law, Ruth M. Dunne, who considered him to be her fourth child. His loved ones will always remember John's warming laugh, his caring nature, his humor and his smile.
At this time, private services will be held. If you are so inclined, donations in John's memory may be made to Central Baptist Village, 4747 N. Canfield Avenue, Norridge IL 60706, or to an organization that inspires you. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com
He is also survived by his sister Andrea (Ronald) Greco, sister-in-law Merrie Kathleen (the late Steve) Carlson, and nieces and nephews Richard Eugene (Season) Bernardi, Ryan Patrick Dunne, Katharine Dunne (Branden) Jung and Jessica Katelyn Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Cecilia Bernardi, his brother Eugene Richard (Robin) Bernardi and his brother-in-law Patrick Michael (Mary Beth) Dunne. He is fondly remembered by classmates from St. John Bosco School and St. Patrick High School and by friends from his Riis Park neighborhood.
John's professional life as a consulting engineer spanned over 40 years. It was spent in Urban and Transportation Planning and he earned the qualifications required to address Environmental concerns. His memberships included ITE, NSPE, ISPE and ASCE.
John was the highly skilled first baseman for the Brewers softball team at Wilson Park for nearly 25 years and he enjoyed golfing; he was a voracious reader and a talented and avid chef. John was justifiably proud of obtaining his private pilot license and, above all other Chicago teams, he was a lifelong White Sox fan. John was taught to enjoy an occasional Rob Roy by his late father-in-law, J. Patrick Dunne, and he formed an exceptionally close bond with his late mother-in-law, Ruth M. Dunne, who considered him to be her fourth child. His loved ones will always remember John's warming laugh, his caring nature, his humor and his smile.
At this time, private services will be held. If you are so inclined, donations in John's memory may be made to Central Baptist Village, 4747 N. Canfield Avenue, Norridge IL 60706, or to an organization that inspires you. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.