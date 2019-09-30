|
John L. Buckley, Jr., Ret CPD, beloved husband of Patricia, nee Logsdon; devoted father of Debra Harmon, Marilyn (Richard) Goodson, Donna (Kippy) Fortner, Margaret (Kenneth) Kuhn, John (Nancy) and Sean (Lisa) Buckley; proud grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 35, great-great-grandfather of 3; loving brother of David (Sharon) Dubin and the late Timothy Buckley. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 AM from Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL to St. Rita Church, 6243 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Member Burbank Marine Corp League, VFW Post 177 and Marrs Meyers American Legion, AOH Div 59. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019