Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
6243 S. Fairfield Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
John L. Buckley Jr.

John L. Buckley Jr. Obituary
John L. Buckley, Jr., Ret CPD, beloved husband of Patricia, nee Logsdon; devoted father of Debra Harmon, Marilyn (Richard) Goodson, Donna (Kippy) Fortner, Margaret (Kenneth) Kuhn, John (Nancy) and Sean (Lisa) Buckley; proud grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 35, great-great-grandfather of 3; loving brother of David (Sharon) Dubin and the late Timothy Buckley. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 AM from Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL to St. Rita Church, 6243 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Member Burbank Marine Corp League, VFW Post 177 and Marrs Meyers American Legion, AOH Div 59. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
