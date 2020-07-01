John L. Donovan Sr., age 90, passed away June 30th 2020. Loving son of the late LeRoy and the late Theresa (nee Manella). Beloved husband for 67 years to Patricia (nee Marco). Cherished father of Mark (Donna Williamson), John Jr. (Janet) Donovan and Theresa (Joseph) Herdegen. Dearest "Papa" of Nicole and Samantha Herdegen , Matthew, John III and Max Donovan. Dear brother-in-law of Phillip (Judy) and Albert (Patricia) Marco. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. By family request services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For information 773 777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.