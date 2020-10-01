1/
John L. Foli
John Foli loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away suddenly at home Tuesday, September 22, 2020. John was born December 12, 1930 to Fred and Albertina Foli in Highwood, Illinois. On June 9, 1951 John married Tina Palmieri, his wife of 69 years. John is survived by his wife, Tina, their three children David (Randee), Michael (Suzanne), Susan (Bruce) Konicek, and his ten grandchildren, Nicholas Foli, Kevin, Caitlin and Matthew Foli, Aiden, Lauren, and Elena Konicek, Shylee, Matthew and Chase Garrett. John graduated from Highland Park High School and served his apprenticeship for IBEW Local 150. He was a member of Local 150 for 67 years. After retirement John and Tina spent their winters enjoying the sunshine in Florida. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Angelo and Dino Casselli. A private funeral was held Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Highwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of John Foli to St. James Catholic Church, Highwood IL.


Published in PL-Lake on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
