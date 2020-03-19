|
|
John L. Folino, Sr, Age 73 (September 15, 1946), Loving Father of John Jr. (CPD), Sean, Nicholaus (Jennifer) and Anthony (CPD); Proud grandfather of Sean, Brandon, Anthony & Nicholaus Jr; Great Grandfather of Luca. Beloved friend and companion of Nancy Hernandez; Devoted son of the late Anthony G & late Mildred (nee Rosciano). Dear Brother of the late Charles "Pat" (Ann), the late Anthony Jr & the late Frank. John was a Vietnam Veteran (1966-68), 6th Army 61st MP Co, 392nd MP Bn, US Army Reserve Service (1968-72) and Retired Elmwood Park Police Officer (1976-96). He was a proud Patriot Guard Rider, Member of the FOP & Men in Brotherhood Masonic Lodge. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday March 22nd, 2020 from 2:00pm-7:00pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 1412 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020