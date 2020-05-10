John L. Hill
John L. Hill, age 92, died April 7 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born, earned a BS in engineering, and met his future wife, Donna, in Colorado. He moved to Chicago in 1955. He rose in the die casting industry to become, in 1990, Technical Director for the North American Die Casting Association. John and Donna moved to Wilmette and raised two children, Steven and Nancy. John and Donna organized their neighbors to protect their neighborhood from developers and to maintain single family zoning. John served on the Wilmette Plan Commission which ruled in favor of constructing senior housing apartments. In 1999, the Hills retired to Albuquerque, where he engaged in civic activities. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; Steven (Jonathan Herz), in Washington, DC; and Nancy (Michael) Reynolds, in Atlanta, GA. Donna remembers this loving, caring, cherished friend, spouse, and father who was devoted to her and their children.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
