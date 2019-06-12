|
John L. Kelly; beloved husband of Marilyn H. Kelly, nee Sullivan; loving father of John P. (Judy) Kelly; dear grandfather of J.T. and Katie Kelly; fond brother of Maggie (the late Joseph) Glimco and James T. (Helen) Kelly; loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Kelly was a graduate and former Trustee of Fenwick High School and an all-state and national record holding swimmer at Fenwick. He was a graduate of Notre Dame University, where he was a member of the Monogram Club. Mr. Kelly was a past President of the Notre Dame Club of Chicago, a longtime member and past President of Butterfield Country Club, past President of Clow Corporation, and a former President and partner of Yeomans Chicago Corporation. Visitation Friday, June 14th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Family and friends to meet Saturday for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Interment, Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or www.misericordia.com, appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019