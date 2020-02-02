Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
John L. Klemmer Obituary
John L. Klemmer, age 83, of Northfield, IL. Beloved husband of Suzanne Klemmer nee Starshak. Loving father of Michael Klemmer and Katherine Klemmer (Robert Murphy). Proud grandfather of Isabel, Madeline, and James Klemmer; John, Rita, and Charlie Murphy. Dear brother of the late Carolyn (the late Ken) Belote. Fond uncle and great uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 1140 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or Big Shoulders, 212 West Van Buren, Suite 900, Chicago, IL, 60607 or a . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
