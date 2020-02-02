|
|
John L. Klemmer, age 83, of Northfield, IL. Beloved husband of Suzanne Klemmer nee Starshak. Loving father of Michael Klemmer and Katherine Klemmer (Robert Murphy). Proud grandfather of Isabel, Madeline, and James Klemmer; John, Rita, and Charlie Murphy. Dear brother of the late Carolyn (the late Ken) Belote. Fond uncle and great uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 1140 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or Big Shoulders, 212 West Van Buren, Suite 900, Chicago, IL, 60607 or a . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020