John L. Novacek
John L. Novacek, retired Berwyn firefighter, beloved son of the late Leonard and Patricia; dear brother of James (Melissa); fond nephew of Martha Dillon; dear cousin of Joe Courtney, Mary Ann (Harold) Henza and Russell Courtney; loving friend of Beth Pechous. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 West Cermak Road, Berwyn to Saint Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Linhart Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral
09:00 AM
Linhart Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint Odilo Church
Funeral services provided by
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
Rest In Peace John enjoyed the conversations. Your Brother in Blue. Kenny
Kenny Carr
Coworker
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
Thank you John for always being there for me and passing on all your wisdom as only you could. Union Station will never be the same, it with seam hollow without you. Not to worry we will always talk about you. God bless you.
Jim Clendening
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Thank you John for everything you taught me over the years. You were an awesome Paramedic, a great firefighter and an even better friend. Godspeed my friend
Gregg Catena
Coworker
