John L. Novacek, retired Berwyn firefighter, beloved son of the late Leonard and Patricia; dear brother of James (Melissa); fond nephew of Martha Dillon; dear cousin of Joe Courtney, Mary Ann (Harold) Henza and Russell Courtney; loving friend of Beth Pechous. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 West Cermak Road, Berwyn to Saint Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com
or (708) 749-2255