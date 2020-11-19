1/2
John L. Schaus
John L. "Jack" Schaus, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on November 8th at age 88 in his hometown of Burr Ridge. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; their three children, Sue, Chris, and John; and grandchildren Katy and Meg. Jack served in the Army during the Korean War, and in addition to his love of family, he had a love of country. He dedicated 20 years to the planning and building of the Burr Ridge Veterans Memorial. A long-time member of St. John of the Cross parish in Western Springs. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately. Should you wish to make a donation, please consider a mass or donation to the Burr Ridge Veteran's Memorial. Please make checks payable to: Burr Ridge Veterans Memorial and note that the donation is for Jack Schaus. Send to Amy Nelson, Village of Burr Ridge, 7660 County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.



Published in PL-Doings on Nov. 19, 2020.
