John L. "Jack" Thompson, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Prospect Heights, IL on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Jack was born in Chicago on November 5, 1938. He was a 1956 graduate of Williams Bay High School in Wisconsin. Jack was a United States Army Veteran. Longtime owner of Thompson Mechanical Corporation, a Chicago area commercial refrigeration and HVAC contracting ?rm.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Gisela, nee Zasowski; sons Tevin (Janet) and Tony; grandsons Kyle and William (Lauren); and sisters Jill (Jim) Kaphengst and Janice (Tim) O'Brien. Fond uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lavonne (nee Archer) Thompson, and his sister Joan Bulgrin.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1624 E. Euclid Ave, Mount Prospect, IL. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of ?owers, memorials may be made to the , or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Information call 847-255-7800 or
www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020