Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
8301 S. LeClaire
Burbank, IL
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
8301 S. LeClaire
Burbank, IL
John L. Wrobel Jr. Obituary
John L. Wrobel Jr. Age 65. Beloved son of Veronica "Ronnie" and the late John Wrobel; loving brother of Jackie (Paul) Justice; dear uncle of Maddie and Monica Justice; also survived by many friends and cousins. Longtime security guard at Bogan High School. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. with Panikhida Service 7 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Lying in state Monday 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 8301 S. LeClaire, Burbank, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. (708) 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
