John L. Wrobel Jr. Age 65. Beloved son of Veronica "Ronnie" and the late John Wrobel; loving brother of Jackie (Paul) Justice; dear uncle of Maddie and Monica Justice; also survived by many friends and cousins. Longtime security guard at Bogan High School. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. with Panikhida Service 7 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Lying in state Monday 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 8301 S. LeClaire, Burbank, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. (708) 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019