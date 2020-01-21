|
|
John Lafazanos, 77, of Des Plaines and born in Athens, Greece passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen, (nee Vlahos); cherished father of Spiro (Effie), Chris (Antigone) and Elisa; devoted and adoring grandfather of Yanni, Eleni, Christina, and Panagioti; beloved son of the late Spiro and Panagiota Lafazanos; dearest brother of Penelope (George) Foteinopoulos, Roula (the late Chris) Chigas and Dina (Peter) Gianakakos; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many both in the US and Greece. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 23rd, 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster St., Des Plaines. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information, please visit www.johngadinamis.com or call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020