John Lally, surprisingly spry for his age. Beloved husband of Mary, amused father of Kate. Devoted son of Catherine and Philip. Dear friend to many. Attendee of a surprisingly high number of churches. Loyal Pipefitters Local 597 member. Survivor of the Korean War and the early wave of Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, eat a tasty dinner, listen to a cheesy Irish balladeer, and watch a Bulls or White Sox game. Due to Covid restrictions, services are private.
