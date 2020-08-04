1/1
John Lally
John Lally, surprisingly spry for his age. Beloved husband of Mary, amused father of Kate. Devoted son of Catherine and Philip. Dear friend to many. Attendee of a surprisingly high number of churches. Loyal Pipefitters Local 597 member. Survivor of the Korean War and the early wave of Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, eat a tasty dinner, listen to a cheesy Irish balladeer, and watch a Bulls or White Sox game. Due to Covid restrictions, services are private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
