|
|
John Lawrence Charlton, age 79, passed away July 25, 2019 at his home in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Beloved husband of Barbara for 59 years; loving father of Marjorie (John) Voll, Sandra (Mark) Lawinger, and Jeffrey (Mary) Charlton; devoted grandfather of John Voll, Peter (Lauren) Lawinger, Samantha Voll, Jack (Mary) Lawinger, Alyssa Charlton and John Charlton; great-grandfather to Kennedy Lawinger.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Overland Park, Kansas. John was the consummate salesman, an avid golfer and dear friend to many. John received a heart transplant in 2001 and has been a dedicated steward of this gift of life.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield on August 11, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield Music Mentor Program. https://onrealm.org/firstpresdf/ Give or mail to: First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield 824 Waukegan Rd. Deerfield, IL 60015
847.945.0560
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019