John Lee Olson, 65, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, formerly of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28th. John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ann Donnelly Olson, his son Jack, daughter, Maggie, of Bloomingdale and formerly of Glen Ellyn, brother Jim of Los Angeles, as well as many nieces, nephews and relatives. John was preceded in death by his father, Lowell, mother, Joan, brother, Jerry, sister, Sue and his in-laws, Captain John and Colleen Sullivan. John was born in Delavan, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Among John's pursuits in life, he will be most remembered for helping the many patrons at The Four Farthings to be in a better mood when they left than when they walked in. His wife, children, extended family, golf, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers were some of his many passions. John's many friends and relatives will miss his hearty laugh, deep knowledge on just about any subject, sense of humor and most of all, him. A funeral Mass for John will be held at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Avenue in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, August 18th. at 10:00 a.m. Seating in the church for the funeral Mass is available but limited. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the parish YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNo_3DRlBPSBkdhbEB3j7Q
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of John Olson to St. Andrew Parish School, 714 E. Walworth Avenue, Delavan, Wisconsin, 53115 or visit their website, standrews-delavan.org/giving
