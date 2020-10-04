1/
John Leo Quane
John Leo Quane, age 68, of Oak Park; loving father of Alegra, Amelia, and Abigail Quane; dear brother of Robert (Joanne), Maureen, Frances (Dennis) Kube, Anita (Marv) Szidon, and Terrence (Hortencia) Quane; fond uncle of many; devoted son of the late Robert and Cecile Quane; former husband of the late Patricia Guajardo Quane. John retired from CPS in 2010 after 35 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Angela School (saintangela.org) or St. Patrick's High School (stpatrick.org), both of Chicago are appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
