John L. Koenig, age 92, of Lakewood Colorado, formerly of Chicago, beloved husband of the late Dorothy nee Fleischhaker, Loving father of Stephen P, Koenig and John C. Koenig; dearest brother of the late Irene Mulherin, the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Amstein; dear great and great great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Monday 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am. To St John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appreciated. 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019