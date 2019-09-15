Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
John Koenig
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Brebeuf Church
John Louis Koenig


1926 - 2019
John Louis Koenig Obituary
John L. Koenig, age 92, of Lakewood Colorado, formerly of Chicago, beloved husband of the late Dorothy nee Fleischhaker, Loving father of Stephen P, Koenig and John C. Koenig; dearest brother of the late Irene Mulherin, the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Amstein; dear great and great great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Monday 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am. To St John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appreciated. 847-966-7302

www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
