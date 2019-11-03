|
John Louis Wieczorek, 90, passed away October 22, in Northfield. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara (Raymond) Wieczorek; his daughters, Karen (Steve) Benson, Renée (Mark) Fitzsimmons, and his grandchildren; Hailey and Riley Fitzsimmons and Kristy Benson. He is predeceased by daughter Michelle Capriola and granddaughter Courtney Capriola. as well as sister Regina, brother Ted, and sister Marlene. John was the son of Adolph and Stella Wieczorek from Poznan, Poland. He was born and raised in Chicago until he retired to Huntley, where he spent 11 years. In 2014, he and his wife relocated to Northfield to be closer to family. He was a post World War II veteran where he toured Europe as part of a peacekeeping tour. John worked diligently his entire life and ended his career as Clubhouse Manager at Sportsman's Park Racetrack in Cicero. A devoted family man, John was a relationship driven person who adored his wife, children and grandchildren. He shared his time between the Chicagoland area and his winter home in Palm City, Florida. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11:30 A.M. at St. Francis Church in Wilmette followed by a celebration of John's life at the Happ Inn in Northfield from 1:00-3:00 P.M.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019