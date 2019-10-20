Home

St Daniel the Prophet
101 W Loop Rd
Wheaton, IL 60189
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Wheaton, IL
John M. Augustyn Obituary
John M. Augustyn, age 83, beloved Husband of Lucille nee Mika, loving Father of Jennifer (Chuck) Steele, John, and Martin.

Beloved Son of John and Diane Augustyn. Fond Grandfather of Kimberly, T. Sean, Alexandra, Gregory, Hallie, and Hannah.

Dear Brother of the late Robert (Arlene), Joyce (Frank) Nale, the late Francis, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Freda, Terrence (the late Debra),

and Allan (Terry) Augustyn. Dear Brother in law to Bernadette (the late Joseph) Ivaska, the late William (Karen) Mika.

Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass at 10 AM on Monday October 28th at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, Wheaton Il, 60189.

Please direct all donations to the People's Resource Center, Wheaton Il, 60187.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
