John Michael Biggins, a long time resident of both Franklin Park and then Elmhurst, died suddenly on October 3, 2019 at the age of 60. John spent 30 years working at the Bank of Franklin Park. He loved and was loved by his family: his parents, the late James and Jane Biggins, siblings Jim (Gina) Biggins, Bob (Judy) Biggins, Laurie (Al) Schutte, Jane (Jim) Jessup, Dan (Julie) Biggins, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. John joined in the laughs and the stories that are always part of family gatherings. He will be missed. A private interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019