John M. Bogdalik, Army Veteran Korean War, age 89. Beloved husband of Lillian nee Vasilenko; loving father of Pamela (Mike) Ryan and Christine (Mark) Gloyeske; dear grandfather of Dylan, Ivan, Devin and Nika. Funeral Service Wednesday May 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S. County Line Rd. Burr Ridge. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of service. In Lieu of flowers donations directly to St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangments by Otto V. Stransky & Son Funeral Directors (773)778-0700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019