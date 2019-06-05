Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
John M. Burns Obituary
Age 84, U.S. Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Sally Burns (nee Markham). Loving father of John (Mary Beth) Burns, William (Claudia) Burns, and Patricia Ferriter. Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Stan) Yip, Ashley (Cody) Jesernik, Lauren Burns, William (Terese) Burns, Jessica Burns, Kaitlyn Burns, Colin Ferriter, and Erin Ferriter. Adored great-grandfather of Claire Yip, Olivia Jesernik, Benjamin Jesernik, and Nora Yip. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
