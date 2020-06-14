John M. Coleman Jr.
John M. Coleman, Jr., 72, of Des Plaines; loving husband to the late Linda; loved father to Michael (Krista), Christy (Matthew) Brennan, and Brian (Rebecca); cherished grandfather to Madison, Quinn, Maeve and Cormac Brennan; beloved brother to Maureen, James (Sue), Colleen, Katie (Paula Keeton); dear friend to Cathy Coleman; fond step-brother to Carol Blue, Thomas (Maureen) Seleski and to the late Michael Seleski; beloved step-brother-in-law to Rita Seleski, and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to 4 Ocean at www.4ocean.com or Mental Health America or www.MHAnational.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
