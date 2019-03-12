John M. Coruthers, Jr., 86, beloved husband of 53 years to Dolores, devoted father of John III and Karen. Cherished grandfather of Noah, Camryn and Hayden. Dear brother of Rose and Jane (deceased), brothers-in-law Kenneth and late Edward Hill, Sr. Found uncle of many nieces and nephews. John's early education began at the Prairie View Training School, an adjunct school to Prairie View College. After high school he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, receiving a degree in Electrical Engineering. Following college graduation he was brought into Illinois Bell's management program which involved numerous managerial assignments. During 1992 he retired as Vice-President of Number Services after 36 years of service from Illinois Bell. In addition to his civilian career, John was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation from college, did 6 months active duty, joined the Army Reserve and retired as a Colonel. John volunteered at many groups in the Chicago community including the Chicago Maternity Center, Marillac House, the (Board Member and Board President), St. Martin de Porres House of Hope (Board Member), St. Thomas the Apostle School Board (President) and his beloved soup kitchen (Kenwood Open Kitchen). If you wonder what he did for relaxation, he was a licensed airplane pilot who belonged to the Fort Sheridan Flying Club. He was an avid traveler to all 50 continental United States and many foreign countries abroad. John had the biggest heart for his family and friends and was known for his friendship, wisdom, kindness and generosity of time, talent and treasure. The funeral was held. Please send donations to:• St. Martin De Porres House of Hope at 6423 S. Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637• Kenwood United Church of Christ Soup Kitchen at 4600-08 S. Greenwood, Chicago, IL 60653 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary