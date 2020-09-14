1/
John M. Cox
1950 - 2020
John M. Cox , age 70, lifetime resident of River Forest. Adoring husband of Barbara, nee Allen; Greatest dad of John Jr. (Maureen), Kelly (Jim) O'Brien and Colleen (John) Keleher; Fun Loving Popster of Kate, Maddy and Johnny Cox, Grace, Annie, Jimmy and Ella O'Brien, Jack, Quinn and Maeve Keleher; Little brother of Dr. William (Carol), Martha (Bob) Morris, Maureen (the late Jack) O'Doherty, Dr. James (Sue), Susan (Tom) Hosty and the late Edward (Rosemary). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime Member of The Chicago Board of Trade. His happiest moments were spent on the golf course at Butterfield Country Club, especially with his son. He had a passion for horse racing, a good breakfast, a hot cup of tea in a double styrofoam cup, and most importantly spending time with his family. Visitation Tuesday September 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday at St. Vincent Ferrer Church for a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friends are asked to meet at church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fenwick High School, https://www.fenwickfriars.com/alumni/make-a-gift/ Funeral info: 773 637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 50 people at a time in the funeral home. Please promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing of six feet and wear a facial covering.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Peterson-Bassi Chapels
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Memories & Condolences

September 13, 2020
September 13, 2020
Deeply saddened for the Cox Family Praying for Comfort and Love during this most difficult time.
Diane Cowel Miller
Friend
September 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Cox family during this difficult time, may memories, family and friends bring you comfort.
Anne Matthews
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
I am one of several Nephews and Nieces, who since 5-10 years old, started looking to see where is Uncle John? He was there. We grew with him over the years. Always willing to share small simple statements that mean a lot. A persona, that was only matched by some legendary friends he kept close. We lost my Uncle John suddenly on Thursday, and it has hit us all. I had an opportunity to hug my Uncle John a year ago, and tell him I love him. On behalf of my cousins, Uncle John, you are loved, and you will be missed. ❤
Thomas O'Doherty
Family
September 13, 2020
To the Cox Family, we are so sorry about John. Our prayers are with all of you, especially John. Remember the good days and never forget. Most sincerely, the Schiewe Family.
Bob Schiewe Sr.
Friend
September 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Barbara and all of the family for your loss. Rest In Peace John you will be missed by many.
Jimmy Clifford
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sending caring and peaceful thoughts of condolence to Barbara and the entire Cox family. I am heartbroken for all of you. Keeping you all in my heart and prayers.
Karen Coney Coplin
Friend
September 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
W. Sean & Mary A. Toohey
Family
September 13, 2020
To the Cox Family,
Sincere condolences on your loss. John was an old friend that will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Chuck & Mary Schauer
Friend
September 12, 2020
Love and peace to you and your family, John. I'm glad I had the pleasure of knowing you.
Kelly King-Taylor
Friend
