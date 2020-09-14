John M. Cox , age 70, lifetime resident of River Forest. Adoring husband of Barbara, nee Allen; Greatest dad of John Jr. (Maureen), Kelly (Jim) O'Brien and Colleen (John) Keleher; Fun Loving Popster of Kate, Maddy and Johnny Cox, Grace, Annie, Jimmy and Ella O'Brien, Jack, Quinn and Maeve Keleher; Little brother of Dr. William (Carol), Martha (Bob) Morris, Maureen (the late Jack) O'Doherty, Dr. James (Sue), Susan (Tom) Hosty and the late Edward (Rosemary). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime Member of The Chicago Board of Trade. His happiest moments were spent on the golf course at Butterfield Country Club, especially with his son. He had a passion for horse racing, a good breakfast, a hot cup of tea in a double styrofoam cup, and most importantly spending time with his family. Visitation Tuesday September 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday at St. Vincent Ferrer Church for a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friends are asked to meet at church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fenwick High School, https://www.fenwickfriars.com/alumni/make-a-gift/
Funeral info: 773 637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 50 people at a time in the funeral home. Please promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing of six feet and wear a facial covering.