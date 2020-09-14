I am one of several Nephews and Nieces, who since 5-10 years old, started looking to see where is Uncle John? He was there. We grew with him over the years. Always willing to share small simple statements that mean a lot. A persona, that was only matched by some legendary friends he kept close. We lost my Uncle John suddenly on Thursday, and it has hit us all. I had an opportunity to hug my Uncle John a year ago, and tell him I love him. On behalf of my cousins, Uncle John, you are loved, and you will be missed. ❤

Thomas O'Doherty

