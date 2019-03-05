|
|
John M. Deady, 95, WWII Army Veteran, Former Bodyguard of Mayor Richard J. Daley, retired Sergeant, CPD and a longtime runner at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Beloved husband of the late Rita M., nee Johnson. John is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 PM until time of Chapel Service 7:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Entombment Private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to will be appreciated. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019