Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
For more information about
John Deady
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Deady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Deady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. Deady Obituary
John M. Deady, 95, WWII Army Veteran, Former Bodyguard of Mayor Richard J. Daley, retired Sergeant, CPD and a longtime runner at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Beloved husband of the late Rita M., nee Johnson. John is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 PM until time of Chapel Service 7:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Entombment Private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to will be appreciated. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
Download Now