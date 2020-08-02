Beloved husband of the late Gilda D. Ferrara (nee Petrone). Loving father of Frank (Dawn) Ferrara, Debbie (Gary) Uphoff, Guy Ferrara, Tony (Kathy) Ferrara & Lynda (Rickey) Fitzsimmons. Proud grandfather of Paul (Mary Kay), Lauren (Stephen), Jenna (Jimmie), Alex (Emily), Mike (Grace), Jon, Angie (Andy) & Gianna (Jacob). Adoring great grandfather of Giada, Maya, Lily & Giorgio. Dear brother of Silvio (Josephine) Ferrara, Angela (Bill) Luksetich & the late; William (Carol) Ferrara and Frank Ferrara and brother-in-law of Flora Nuzzarello. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 6th from 9:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 12:00 p.m. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the family, and the funeral home kitchen is closed to food and refreshments. If you will be attending Mass, please provide your name and phone number for the church using this form https://forms.gle/ptujkzmukqsRPD1Y6
. Entombment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bethshan Association, 12927 S. Monitor, Palos Heights, IL 60463 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com
~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral