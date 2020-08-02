1/
John M. Ferrara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband of the late Gilda D. Ferrara (nee Petrone). Loving father of Frank (Dawn) Ferrara, Debbie (Gary) Uphoff, Guy Ferrara, Tony (Kathy) Ferrara & Lynda (Rickey) Fitzsimmons. Proud grandfather of Paul (Mary Kay), Lauren (Stephen), Jenna (Jimmie), Alex (Emily), Mike (Grace), Jon, Angie (Andy) & Gianna (Jacob). Adoring great grandfather of Giada, Maya, Lily & Giorgio. Dear brother of Silvio (Josephine) Ferrara, Angela (Bill) Luksetich & the late; William (Carol) Ferrara and Frank Ferrara and brother-in-law of Flora Nuzzarello. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 6th from 9:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 12:00 p.m. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the family, and the funeral home kitchen is closed to food and refreshments. If you will be attending Mass, please provide your name and phone number for the church using this form https://forms.gle/ptujkzmukqsRPD1Y6 . Entombment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bethshan Association, 12927 S. Monitor, Palos Heights, IL 60463 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Alexander Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
Janet hawbaker
Coworker
August 1, 2020
Grace Fernandez
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved