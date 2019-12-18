|
John M. Fitzgerald, "Sam" age 88; Army National Guard Veteran; Beloved Husband of the late Dolores nee Kurent; Loving father of Marty (Eileen), Jack (Felicia) and Rita Fitzgerald; Dear brother of James (Sandee) Fitzgerald and the late Mary, Edward (late Eileen), Thomas (Phyllis), Richard and Joseph (Beverly) Fitzgerald; Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-9pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Friday 11:15am proceeding from funeral home to St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805; Mass 12:30pm; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Alumnus of Loyola University Class of 1994. John furthered his studies at the University of Notre Dame, a lifelong dream come true. John took great pride in being part of the Irish community and the Irish import business for the last 25+ years. A member of the St. Xavier University Renaissance Academy. An exemplary usher at St. Bernadette Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind or to in John's memory most appreciated. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019