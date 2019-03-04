|
John M. Francione, 87, of Palatine, passed away peacefully March 3rd, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Gerry, nee Cascio, for 66 wonderful years. Father of Bruce (Becky), Gale, Paul (Terry McGady), Janet (Joe Stoodley), Jeff (Kathy), Leanne (Neil Thompson) and Barbara (the late Scott Paez). Grandfather of Jennifer (David), Alex (Jill), Michael (Krista), Max (Jessie), Theresa (Keegan), Celeste and John (Tina). Great-grandfather of Killian, Marceline and Brooke. Son of the late Sabato and Giovanina Francione. John is proceeded in death by his brothers Juliano, Louis, Pasqual, Joseph and Samuel, and his sister Mildred. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was the Chief Financial Officer at Aetna Plywood for over 30 years. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral Mass 10 AM, Thursday March 7th, 2019, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 would be appreciated. Info 847-359-8020 or visit John's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019