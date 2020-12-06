We Celebrate the life of John M. Jarecki who passed away, Thursday morning. He was the loving son of the late Jerome and late Barbara,nee Foley Jarecki. Cherished husband of Michele Damico. Devoted Brother of Jeffrey (Victoria) Jarecki and Judy (Chris) Strzalka. Treasured Uncle of Tony and Joey Strzalka. John was much loved by Marco, Pat and the entire Damico family. Visitation is Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3PM to 7PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until time of prayers at 11 AM . We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for an 11:30AM Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in John's name would be most appreciated. Please offer your condolences to John's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
.