John M. Jerding Sr. Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Shirley nee Saunche; loving father of Julie Jerding, Kathleen (Brian) Stern and the late John M. Jerding Jr.; devoted grandfather of Jessica, John and Michael (Erin); cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was a Police Commissioner for the city of Orland Hills and Retired Civil Engineer for the City of Chicago. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. with a Funeral Service at 6:00 P.M. at lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 Funeral Prayers Friday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home to Mt Hope Cemetery with Military Honors Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020