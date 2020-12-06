John M. Littleton, age 86, a resident of Grand Rapids, MI/Litchfield Park, AZ passed peacefully on November 28. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Thelen for 63 years; loving father of John Jr. (Karen), Tom (Linda), Sue (Mike) Etchart, Tim (Julie), Jennifer, Andy (Janell); cherished grandfather of Abbie, John III, Andy, Matt, Patrick, Kaylee, Mike, Kristina, Alex, Nick, Cormac, Connor, Rachel, Taylor, Gabby, Sydney, Jac, and twelve great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late James and Thomas Littleton and the late Joan Lynch. He was a loyal and caring relative and friend to many.
John was born in Chicago, IL to the late Helen (Callaghan) and Francis Littleton. He was a proud graduate of Leo Catholic High School, where he was inducted into the Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2006. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1956, then attended Fox Business College for two years before embarking on a successful career in business.
John retired as an executive/owner from Michigan Bulb Company. He was an avid golfer, reader, traveler, and life-long fan of the Chicago Bears. What he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family.
John was a gentleman, kind and generous, who made a positive impact on all who knew him.
There will be a memorial service in Grand Rapids, MI at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy (misericordia.com
) in Chicago, IL.