John M. Littleton
1934 - 2020
John M. Littleton, age 86, a resident of Grand Rapids, MI/Litchfield Park, AZ passed peacefully on November 28. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Thelen for 63 years; loving father of John Jr. (Karen), Tom (Linda), Sue (Mike) Etchart, Tim (Julie), Jennifer, Andy (Janell); cherished grandfather of Abbie, John III, Andy, Matt, Patrick, Kaylee, Mike, Kristina, Alex, Nick, Cormac, Connor, Rachel, Taylor, Gabby, Sydney, Jac, and twelve great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late James and Thomas Littleton and the late Joan Lynch. He was a loyal and caring relative and friend to many.

John was born in Chicago, IL to the late Helen (Callaghan) and Francis Littleton. He was a proud graduate of Leo Catholic High School, where he was inducted into the Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2006. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1956, then attended Fox Business College for two years before embarking on a successful career in business.

John retired as an executive/owner from Michigan Bulb Company. He was an avid golfer, reader, traveler, and life-long fan of the Chicago Bears. What he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family.

John was a gentleman, kind and generous, who made a positive impact on all who knew him.

There will be a memorial service in Grand Rapids, MI at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy (misericordia.com) in Chicago, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
Dear Pat and Family,
So very sorry for your loss. John was a true gentle-man. We always enjoyed seeing the two of you on the grounds of BCC. May your memories give you peace.
Sincerely,
Bob and Jan Fryling
Jan Fryling
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle John. He will be missed, he was a wonderful person. You have our deepest sympathy.
Penny, Tom and Family
Penny Conti
Family
December 2, 2020
Pat, on behalf of all your CHC neighbors we send our sincere condolences on John's passing. Please know that we will be keeping you, and the family, in our thoughts and prayers.
John and Melissa Ziech
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Dear Pat and family - We were saddened to hear yesterday about John’s passing on Saturday. We always enjoyed our times with John playing golf and laughing. He had a great sense of humor. We also enjoyed all the dinners we shared together with you both. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love and hugs, Bill and Bonnie
Bill and Bonnie Roth
Friend
December 1, 2020
It was always a pleasure to golf with John and Pat at Blythefield Country Club or in California. RIP John.
Jan Bennett
Friend
December 1, 2020
Patty & family, we’re so sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved John. We enjoyed our many years of friendship with both of you. John was a wonderful & compassionate human being. Our thought, love and prayers are with you.
Love, Norm & Marilyn Leven
Norm Leven
Friend
November 30, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Littleton and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Littleton's passing. Always so kind and personable to everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Dana Carlson
Friend
November 30, 2020
Marlene Maly
November 30, 2020
He was a great guy good father and good provider.
Barney and Barb Thelen
Family
November 29, 2020
My Uncle John will forever be remembered as a loving, caring and most generous man. Always happy to see us and made everyone feel welcome. I will keep these wonderful memories in my heart forever ❤
Lynda Dennis
Family
