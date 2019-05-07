|
John M. Lynch, age 85, USMC Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan E, nee Littleton; Loving father of Kathy Sheahan, Colleen (Kevin) Doherty, Karen (Steve) Lanigan, John (Mary Kay), Linda, Joan (Bruce) Anderson, Marty (Paula) and Mary Ellen (Pete) Lock, Dear Grandfather of 23 and Great Grandfather of 12. Cherished brother of Patrick (Joanne) and George (Mary Jo) Lynch; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 or www.misericordia.com, For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019