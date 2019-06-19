Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Inurnment
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bronswood Cemetery
3805 Madison Street
Oak Brook, IL
Nelson , John M. John M. Nelson; husband of Sonja Nelson, nee Madere; loving father of Michael Nelson and Nicole (Robert) Burrow; dear grandfather of William Burrow; fond brother of Kathryn (Jeffrey) Durmaj. Inurnment, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Bronswood Cemetery, 3805 Madison Street, Oak Brook, Illinois 60523. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
