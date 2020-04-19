|
John M. O'Dowd, U.S. Army Veteran, age 86 of Romeoville, passed away April 15, 2020. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn, (nee Konopacki); his father, John O'Dowd, mother, Marie Agnes Kiefer, stepfather, James Smolik; brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Smolik and Richard Smolik. John is survived by his loving sons, John (Nancy) and Tim (Kim); his dear grandchildren, Cayla (Chad) Hoof, Matt, and Sean; brother, Robert (Maureen) Smolik, and sister-in-law, Barbara Smolik. John enjoyed bowling, swimming, golf, and the outdoors. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020