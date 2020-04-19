Home

John M. O'Dowd


1933 - 2020
John M. O'Dowd Obituary
John M. O'Dowd, U.S. Army Veteran, age 86 of Romeoville, passed away April 15, 2020. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn, (nee Konopacki); his father, John O'Dowd, mother, Marie Agnes Kiefer, stepfather, James Smolik; brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Smolik and Richard Smolik. John is survived by his loving sons, John (Nancy) and Tim (Kim); his dear grandchildren, Cayla (Chad) Hoof, Matt, and Sean; brother, Robert (Maureen) Smolik, and sister-in-law, Barbara Smolik. John enjoyed bowling, swimming, golf, and the outdoors. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Funeral service and burial will be private.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
