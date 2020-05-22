John M. Reisman
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John M. Reisman, Emeritus Professor Of Psychology at DePaul, died May 19, three days before his 90th birthday. He received his B.S. at Rutgers and his doctorate at Michigan State. During the Korean War, he served as an officer on the USS Wisconsin. He was predeceased by Margo, his beloved wife of 62 years, and will be sorely missed by his loving children, Hope (Jeffrey) Sheffield, David (Caroline), Carl (Robin), and Andrew (Polina), and by his 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dr. Reisman published eight psychology books, numerous articles, and two mystery novels. He loved old movies, traveling, good food, and a well-organized routine. His family will miss his wit, prodigious memory, intelligence, and devotion.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.
