Age 21; Suddenly; Devoted son of John and Kim, nee Butler; Loving brother of Patrick and Lilly; Cherished grandson of James and Joan Butler, and Nancy (late Martin) Roche; Beloved nephew of Jim, Joe (Deb), Jeff (Missy), late Jason, Colleen (Frank), Martin (Ann), Michael (Cindy), and Jennifer (Mike); Dear cousin and friend to so many; Proud Marist High School Alum, and current University of Kansas student and Football Manager; Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Marist High School, 4200 W. 115th St. Chicago, IL; Given the public health emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Federal, State and City of Chicago laws, all visitors entering Marist High School's property for the services on July 18, 2020 must follow and abide by the following: maximum 50 person building capacity protocols, maintaining proper social distancing and wearing a face mask at all times. Funeral Mass and Interment Private; For those who would like to view the Mass at 12:00 noon, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/roche
