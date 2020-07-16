1/
John M. Roche
Age 21; Suddenly; Devoted son of John and Kim, nee Butler; Loving brother of Patrick and Lilly; Cherished grandson of James and Joan Butler, and Nancy (late Martin) Roche; Beloved nephew of Jim, Joe (Deb), Jeff (Missy), late Jason, Colleen (Frank), Martin (Ann), Michael (Cindy), and Jennifer (Mike); Dear cousin and friend to so many; Proud Marist High School Alum, and current University of Kansas student and Football Manager; Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Marist High School, 4200 W. 115th St. Chicago, IL; Given the public health emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Federal, State and City of Chicago laws, all visitors entering Marist High School's property for the services on July 18, 2020 must follow and abide by the following: maximum 50 person building capacity protocols, maintaining proper social distancing and wearing a face mask at all times. Funeral Mass and Interment Private; For those who would like to view the Mass at 12:00 noon, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/roche; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Marist High School
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
