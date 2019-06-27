Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
, 79, of Chicago passed away peacefully on June 25th. Son of the late John B. and Minerva. Beloved husband of 56 years to Joyce (Mundo). Father to Lisa (Ed Rooney), Leslie (Jack Kordas), Lily Nicole "Nikki" (Dr. Vincent Young), and son John M. Rossi, Jr. (Hollie Salinas). Survived also by sister Paulette (Norman Erickson). Proud grandfather of nine: Edward James Rooney III, Dr. Sydney Rooney, Alex Kordas, Paige Kordas, Zachary Young, Cameron Young, Griffyn Young, John "Jack" Rossi III and Isabella Rossi. Jack worked as an electrician for the family's business, Rossi's Southern Electric Co. in the Roseland neighborhood before becoming a Chicago Police Officer and serving with distinction in the 5th District and later the Gang Crimes South unit. Our gratitude to Kindred Hospice and the staff at Brookdale of Orland Park for their loving care. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society or a . Memorial visitation is Sunday, June 30th from 1:00 to 5:00 PM with eulogy given at 4:00 at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60487.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
