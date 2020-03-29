Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
John M. Scelonge

John M. Scelonge Obituary
John M. Scelonge, Age 70. Passed away on March 22, 2020. Loving Son of the late John and late Sophie,nee Senica Scelonge. Beloved Brother of Joyce (late Preston) Knapczyk. Dear Uncle of Paula (Gregory)Strelczyk, Kathleen (Sean) Devine, Casimir Knapczyk, Matthew Knapczyk, Julie (Daniel) Rice and Edward Knapczyk. Great Uncle of Ella, Stephen, Sophia, Josephine and Preston. John will be dearly missed by his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. John had worked as an operating engineer for the City of Chicago, Streets and Sanitation. He was a graduate of Chicago State University and De La Salle High School. Due to the COVID19 virus services are private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of John's life will be scheduled for a later date. Condolences may be sent to John's family on his personal tribute website at:

www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
