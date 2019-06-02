|
|
John M. Smullen Sr., age 93, passed away at home May 25, 2019. Retired CFD, US Navy Veteran WII, and Honor Flight recipient. Beloved husband for 71 years of Marilyn nee Spath. Father of Kathleen (John) Morse, Nancy (John) Tuman, Susan Assmus, the late John Jr. "Jack" and Peter (Patricia) Smullen. Proud grandfather of Justin (Elizabeth) Vitullo, Laura Budzinski, James Budzinski and Casey Smullen. Great-grandfather of Mina and Lucas. He joined the ranks of the Chicago Fire Dept. in 1955 and retired after 31 years of service in 1986, in which his worst day was December 1, 1958, at the Our Lady of Angels Fire transporting victims to St. Anne's Hospital.70-year VFW Member. Interment private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019