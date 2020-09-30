John M. Steinmetz, Vietnam Veteran Navy. Retired Captain Chicago Fire Department Engine 70. Beloved Husband of Margaret "Peggy" nee Murphy. Loving Father of Christopher CFD (Rikki) and Erik CFD (Jennifer) Steinmetz. Proud Grandfather of Maggie, the late Matthew, Emily, Grayson and Claire. Devoted son of the late Joseph and late Ann Steinmetz. John will be remembered fondly by his many brothers –in-law, their spouses and his nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4 PM to 8 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Friday 8:30AM until time of Service in Celebration of John's life at 9AM. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 11:30AM . Please adhere to the restrictions established by the state which allows 50 or fewer guests at one time, proper social distancing and everyone is to wear masks. Condolences may be sent to John's family on his personal tribute website at