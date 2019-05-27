Home

age 96 of the East Side, Chicago, passed away on May 24, 2019. Veteran USN WWII. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Strus ( nee Petric). Devoted father of Joan (late Jeff) Krillic, John (Debbie) and Michael (Cheryl) Strus. Loving grandfather of Patrick (Laura) Krillic, Kevin Krillic, Marty (Becky), Maggie, Max, Joe and Sarah Strus. Caring great grandfather of Nolan Strus. Dear brother of late Harold (late Jean) Strus, late Dorothy (late John) Chavka, late Virginia, and late Frances (late Rudy) Novak. Fond brother-in-law of Dolores (late William) Wright. Adored uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past President of St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 9:00 am until time of mass at 10:30 am, at St. George Church, 9546 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago,IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, Chicago,IL. (773) 768-8800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019
