John M. Tenerelli

John M. Tenerelli Obituary
John M. Tenerelli. Beloved husband of Lucinda nee Katta, loving father of Tina Marie (late Gene) Adler, Tamara (Jeffrey) Calascibetta, Trisha Tenerelli (Donald) Raap and Tera (Matthew) Genenz. Cherished grandfather of Carissa, Angelica, Jarrod, Chase, Alexis, Justin and Corynn. Caring brother of Anthony (late Michelina), Nick (Sandra) and the late Philip (late Mary), late Joseph (late Virginia), late Michael (late Patricia), late Mary Ann (Joseph) Lombardi. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Friends are asked to meet Tuesday at St. Isidore Church 427 W. Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale for Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info (630) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
