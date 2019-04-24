|
Age 61. Proud husband of 38 years of Peggy (nee Daly). Devoted father of Kristen (Justin) Bergmann, and Michael (fiancée Dana Gartlan). Loving son of George and Charlotte (nee Soladay) Thies. Cherished brother of George (Susan) Thies, Nancy (David) Felker, and the late Thomas (Julie) Thies. Dear uncle of George, Bob, Kevin, Andrew, Jon, Patrick, Chris, Jackie, Ryan, Justin, Liz, Tim, and Matt. Memorial visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th Street, Oak Lawn, IL for a Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019