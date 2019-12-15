Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
John M. VanDermeir Obituary
John M. Van Dermeir, beloved husband of the late Marcella M. Van Dermeir. Loving father of Laura Brown, John (fiancée Stephanie Fuller), Mark (Melissa) and the late Michael. Cherished grandfather of Kyle (Hilary), Trevor, John, Timothy (fiancée Nicole Gleason), Sofia, and Cody. Longtime companion and travel partner of Marian Harrington. Loving uncle and dear friend to many. Memorial visitation Wednesday December 18th, 3-8 PM and Thursday 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery. Donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Blvd. Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
