Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville , IL
1937 - 2019
John M. Vest Obituary
John M. Vest, age 82, a man of faith, family and service, retired member of U.S. Army Reserve and Internal Revenue Service, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. He was born June 7, 1937 in San Francisco, CA.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
