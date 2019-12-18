|
John M. Vest, age 82, a man of faith, family and service, retired member of U.S. Army Reserve and Internal Revenue Service, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. He was born June 7, 1937 in San Francisco, CA.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019