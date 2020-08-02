John J. (Jack) Maher, 87, longtime resident of Homewood, Illinois, passed away in Rockford on August 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family. A memorial mass will be held on August 8, 2020, at St Joseph's Church in Homewood, IL, and interment at Graceland Cemetery, Chicago, IL.



Jack was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 26, 1932, to John Patrick Maher and Anna Crowe Maher. He graduated from St. Thomas More High School and continued on to earn a degree from St Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He married Kathleen (Kass) McFadden on October 19, 1957. They initially settled in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and then moved to Homewood, Illinois, where they continued to raise their eight children.



In 1971, Jack was transferred to Chicago with the Amoco Corporation, where he worked on complex contracts between the railways and Amoco Chemicals; he worked for 30 years in the iconic Standard Oil Building in Downtown Chicago and rode the Metra IC, never missing a day of work. Outgoing, generous, and measured and there was nothing he loved more than his family all talking at once, over wine at Christmas dinner, or watching the Cubs on a lazy summer day.



Jack is survived by his wife Kathleen, their eight children: KC, Anne (Craig), Susan (Bobby,), Jacqueline, Laura (Placid), Connie (Mike), Marilee (Martin), and Brad (Deena) as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He enjoyed spending his time with his huge extended family: Sr. Clare Dolores, Nancy, Tom, Hugh, Pat & Joe, his nieces, and nephews. Singing Irish songs brought him enormous joy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Maher.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store